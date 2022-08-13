CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $96,646.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $96,646.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00036969 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,399.86 or 1.00044520 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00020001 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00260572 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00048778 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000711 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000992 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles.

CyberMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.