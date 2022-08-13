CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Short Interest Up 132.0% in July

CynergisTek, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,800 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the July 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CynergisTek by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 33,586 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CynergisTek in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in CynergisTek by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 345,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

CynergisTek stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.25.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter. CynergisTek had a negative net margin of 13.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%.

CynergisTek, Inc provides cyber security, privacy, and compliance services in the United States. The company identifies, measures, and tests security and privacy risk of organization, as well as verifies and validates their programs to meet compliance and business objectives through IT audits, technical testing, and risk and program assessments; develops policies, procedures, and playbooks to help build out a risk management program; and verifies the processes, people, and technology are working effectively.

