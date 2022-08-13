DA Davidson Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $205.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VMC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $210.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $178.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day moving average of $169.41. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

