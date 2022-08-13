DA Davidson Cuts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $70.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson to $70.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Graco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Graco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Graco has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Graco will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Graco’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $351,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $40,289,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Graco by 213.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 679,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 463,015 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Graco by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $321,080,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,447,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

