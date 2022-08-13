DA Davidson Lowers Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target to $14.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley reduced their target price on Tutor Perini from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.29. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2969 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,443,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,572,223.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 203.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

