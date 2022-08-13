Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after purchasing an additional 67,162 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.58.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR traded up $2.55 on Friday, reaching $293.73. The stock had a trading volume of 39,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,639. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $213.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

