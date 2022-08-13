Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Danakali Price Performance
Shares of SBMSF remained flat at $0.16 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,021. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21. Danakali has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
Danakali Company Profile
