Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.65.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI opened at $131.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day moving average of $127.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.