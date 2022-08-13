Databroker (DTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Databroker (DTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Databroker has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Databroker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,461.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004100 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00037863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00127999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Databroker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

