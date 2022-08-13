Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Databroker (DTX) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $174.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

