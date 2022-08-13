David Sung Lee Sells 23,944 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) CFO David Sung Lee sold 23,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $346,230.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,787.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.37. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.59 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $163.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.50 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 0.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPAA. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 749.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

