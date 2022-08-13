DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 million, a P/E ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.71. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The company had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

See Also

