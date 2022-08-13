DecentBet (DBET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. DecentBet has a market cap of $60,333.15 and approximately $77.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DecentBet has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DecentBet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars.

