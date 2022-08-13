Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Decibel Therapeutics alerts:

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

DBTX opened at $4.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.24. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.48.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.