DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.0533 on Major Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (DPS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. DEEPSPACE has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1,288.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0533 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.
DEEPSPACE Coin Profile
DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame.
Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE
