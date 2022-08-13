DeFi Pulse Index Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.01 Million (DPI)

DeFi Pulse Index (DPI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DeFi Pulse Index coin can currently be bought for $119.04 or 0.00486654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFi Pulse Index has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. DeFi Pulse Index has a market cap of $66.54 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DeFi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFi Pulse Index Profile

DeFi Pulse Index is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. DeFi Pulse Index’s total supply is 558,983 coins. DeFi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @SetProtocol. The official website for DeFi Pulse Index is www.tokensets.com/portfolio/dpi.

DeFi Pulse Index Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFi Pulse Index is an index of decentralized finance that isn’t synthetic or a derivative but rather you own the tokens that comprise the capitalization weighted index. Index includes 10 tokens: YFI, LEND, COMP, SNX, MKR, REN, KNC, LRC, BAL, REPv2 The price per token multiplied by the circulating supply determines the circulating market cap. Each position is weighted by its relative circulating market cap to other positions in the index. The DeFI Pulse Index plans to expand the index to include more DeFi Projects when subsequent rebalances occur. We will provide more information about methodology and inclusion criteria before “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Pulse Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

