Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $220.50 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $223.02 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.05 EPS.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 677,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,754. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on DH shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.92.

In related news, Director David Randall Winn sold 2,200,000 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

