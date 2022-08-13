Derwent London Plc (DLN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24 on October 14th

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLNGet Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24 ($0.29) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

DLN opened at GBX 2,742 ($33.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,224.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,773.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,998.97. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,554 ($30.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($46.52).

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLN shares. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,506 ($30.28) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,690 ($32.50) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($33.23) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Derwent London currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,393.25 ($41.00).

In other Derwent London news, insider Sanjeev Sharma purchased 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,698 ($32.60) per share, for a total transaction of £34,021.78 ($41,108.97).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

