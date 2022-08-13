Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.
Destination XL Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
