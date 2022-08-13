Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,343,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,924,192.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of Destination XL Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DXLG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $268.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.66 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Destination XL Group by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

