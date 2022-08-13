Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $153.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $153.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:BX traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.79. 2,541,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,955. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock valued at $11,578,255 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its position in Blackstone by 32.3% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.