Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $154.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

WCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $141.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.08.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,534,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,868,000 after purchasing an additional 178,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,806,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,941,000 after acquiring an additional 57,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,147,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,471 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after acquiring an additional 349,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,936,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,910,000 after acquiring an additional 567,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

