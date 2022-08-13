DEXTools Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (DEXT)

DEXTools (DEXT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $274,571.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000706 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEXTools alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004079 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00037424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00128599 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00064390 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 145,733,255 coins and its circulating supply is 98,578,725 coins. DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEXTools

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEXTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEXTools and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.