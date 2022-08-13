Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DLHTF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DLHTF opened at 2.30 on Friday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of 2.30 and a twelve month high of 4.75.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

