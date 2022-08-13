Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CARE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities cut shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered Dialogue Health Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dialogue Health Technologies stock opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$233.56 million and a PE ratio of -7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.59, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.13. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 12 month low of C$2.27 and a 12 month high of C$10.06.

Dialogue Health Technologies Company Profile

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.