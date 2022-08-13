Dicker Data Limited (DDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Dicker Data’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.86.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dicker Data

In related news, insider Fiona Brown purchased 7,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of A$83,810.10 ($58,608.46). In other Dicker Data news, insider Fiona Brown bought 7,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$10.90 ($7.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$83,810.10 ($58,608.46). Also, insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 2,500 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$11.60 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($20,279.72). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 19,189 shares of company stock valued at $214,260.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dicker Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicker Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.