DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.52 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 13th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00233166 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00481571 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

DigitalBits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.