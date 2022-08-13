DigitalBits (XDB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $18.49 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.26 or 0.00233166 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00009700 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00481571 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000293 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000063 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,396,345,136 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

