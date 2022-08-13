DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $96.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.70.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

DigitalOcean Trading Up 2.6 %

DigitalOcean stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.44, a PEG ratio of 161.80 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 16.59.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares in the company, valued at $14,099,579.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.