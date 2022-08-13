DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DOCN. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.70.

DigitalOcean Price Performance

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 16.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.05. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

Insider Activity

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $133.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.48 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $671,044.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock worth $1,626,253. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter worth about $594,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,767,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,388,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

See Also

