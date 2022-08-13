DinoSwap Price Up 8.1% Over Last Week (DINO)

DinoSwap (DINO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. DinoSwap has a total market cap of $240,920.42 and $17,135.00 worth of DinoSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DinoSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DinoSwap has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DinoSwap’s total supply is 160,454,123 coins and its circulating supply is 152,307,529 coins. The Reddit community for DinoSwap is https://reddit.com/r/DinoSwapOfficial. DinoSwap’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DinoSwap is a cross-chain infrastructure and yield farming platform that builds liquidity for layer-one blockchains, AMMs and partnering projects. Telegram | Medium “

