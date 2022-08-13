DMScript One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DMScript has a market cap of $147,623.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 275.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

