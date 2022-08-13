DMScript One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.00 (DMST)

DMScript (DMST) traded 90.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. DMScript has a market cap of $147,623.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DMScript has traded up 275.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001552 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00038410 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
DMScript Coin Profile
DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DMScript Coin Trading
