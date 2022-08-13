Dogecoin Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion and approximately $441.40 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0735 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00261986 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000712 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000987 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

