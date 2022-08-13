Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 30.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.1%.

DCI opened at $56.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 41.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 234,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,174,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 11.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth $7,130,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

