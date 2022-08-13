DPRating Reaches Market Capitalization of $346,751.13 (RATING)

DPRating (RATING) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. DPRating has a total market cap of $346,751.13 and $15,472.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DPRating has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,417.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00128559 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00065037 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com. The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating.

Buying and Selling DPRating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

