Dravo Bay LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dravo Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,734,000 after buying an additional 1,102,202 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,366,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,646,000 after buying an additional 180,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,133,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,952,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,293,000 after acquiring an additional 106,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 302,933 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,544,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,427. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52.

