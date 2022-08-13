Dravo Bay LLC Buys 12,892 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Dravo Bay LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 185.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $68.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,789,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,538. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

