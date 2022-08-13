Dravo Bay LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Dravo Bay LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dravo Bay LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 94,445 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after acquiring an additional 82,022 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,353,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,484,000 after acquiring an additional 159,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Cahill Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $775,000.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,075,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

