Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their sell rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 616 ($7.44) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($14.14) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Drax Group from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 990 ($11.96) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Drax Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Drax Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 836 ($10.10).

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of Drax Group stock opened at GBX 723.50 ($8.74) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 699.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 713.13. Drax Group has a 52 week low of GBX 401.80 ($4.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.22). The company has a market capitalization of £2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,418.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.43.

Drax Group Cuts Dividend

Drax Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.86%.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

