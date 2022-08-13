Drep [new] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.88 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 13th. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002543 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market cap of $24.88 million and approximately $431,872.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,521.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00128618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00064209 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Drep [new] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

