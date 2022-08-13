DuckDaoDime (DDIM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,139.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $107,139.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00014304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00014921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00038703 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io.

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.