DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Stock Position Boosted by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.56 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

