ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.176 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 21.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from ECA Marcellus Trust I’s previous dividend of $0.09.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Up 4.9 %

OTCMKTS ECTM opened at $3.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.98.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 79.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

