ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.60.
ECN Capital Trading Up 6.9 %
TSE:ECN opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.