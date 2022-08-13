ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$8.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$8.60.

ECN Capital Trading Up 6.9 %

TSE:ECN opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.13.

Insider Activity

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$75.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$77.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

