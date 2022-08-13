Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 17.8 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile
Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (ECAOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.