Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF – Get Rating) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 3,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 28,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Stock Down 17.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Company Profile

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

