Eden (EDN) Trading 14% Lower This Week

Eden (EDN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 13th. Eden has a market cap of $341,178.64 and $2.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,483.86 or 0.99998491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004097 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00037510 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00128432 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00064668 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.