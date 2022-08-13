Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 34,191 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,191 shares during the period. FedEx makes up about 1.2% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 0.09% of FedEx worth $56,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in FedEx by 344.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.1 %

FDX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.10. 22,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.94 and a 200 day moving average of $221.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768 over the last three months. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

