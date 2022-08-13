Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 104.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,911 shares of company stock worth $48,494,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.05.

Shares of VRTX opened at $294.52 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $301.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.89. The company has a market cap of $75.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Further Reading

