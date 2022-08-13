Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,384 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,678 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $31.62 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

