Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $15 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $90.86 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

