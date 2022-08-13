Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $8.51 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,988,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Up 2.0 %

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,008.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total value of $105,405.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,008.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,098.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $158.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.45 and a 12-month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.